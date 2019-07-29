WE WILL MEET OUR HEALTH PROMISE : ED





PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has underscored the need to capacitate district and provincial hospitals with state-of-the-art equipment as part of Government’s efforts to revive the health sector.





Speaking at the 331st Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare last week, the President said there was need to improve the health delivery system in line with the party’s election manifesto.





He said Government had received an assortment of medical equipment and drugs meant for major referral hospitals but the same must now cascade to district and provincial hospitals.





“While our initial focus is on central hospitals, the next phase will equally ensure that the provincial and district health facilities are appropriately equipped and resourced.





“During the course of the month, I was pleased to hand over an assortment of medical equipment and drugs to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, which we purchased from India.





“We have since received a large consignment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which will also be distributed to hospitals throughout the country.





“As you will recall, our promise to turn around our country’s health delivery system is clearly articulated in the manifesto. Hence, our initiatives must be seen in that context,” said the President.





The call comes after the President fulfilled a commitment to improve the state of affairs in public health institutions three months after meeting senior doctors who described to him how the public health delivery system had deteriorated.





In fulfilling the doctor’s request, President Mnangagwa handed over a consignment of the required medical equipment which included infant incubators and resuscitors for neonatal intensive care units, multi-parameter monitors for adults and paediatrics, operating theatre tables (electric and hydraulic), portable electroncephalography machine, respiratory aid ventilator, and video endoscopy, gastroscopy and colonoscopy sets. He also handed over intensive care unit ventilators for adults and paediatrics, mobile X-ray machines and anaesthetic machines.





The equipment was bought under the accelerated purchase system, and is targeting to refurbish Parirenyatwa, Harare Central, Chitungwiza Central, Mpilo and United Bulawayo hospitals. This is the first consignment, with more expected in the next two months.



