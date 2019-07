WE WILL CANCEL FUEL LICENCES : NEW NOIC BOSS

“There is corruption at the dealership level which we have noticed. We have seen that fuel attendants are given for example 300 litres each and at night they come and empty all the tanks and sell it on the black market for United States dollars. Sometimes the transactions are done in the middle of the night or at the homes of the fuel attendants and the motorists are forced to buy the commodity from the black market and at exorbitant prices,” Eng Ncube said.