WE ARE BACK WITH A BANG : MATEMADANDA

Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Cde Victor
Matemadanda says the revolutionary party is now unstoppable as its programmes
continue to receive overwhelming approval from the people who have now come to
realise that the opposition has nothing to offer.
Speaking to the ZBC News after Zanu PF romped to victory in council by-elections held in Bikita East constituency ward 31 and Nyanga South ward 26, Cde Matemadanda, said the revolutionary party’s mandate has once again been reaffirmed, adding that it is time to continue implementing people-centred programmes for the realiaation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s enunciated vision 2030.
