WANTED CRIMINAL ATTENDS SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS

CONVICTED criminal and David Whitehead Textiles shareholder Edwin Chimanye, who is on an outstanding warrant of arrest, last week attended the firm’s creditors and members’ meetings in Harare amid reports that police were struggling to apprehend him.

The businessman, who now appears “untouchable”, was convicted for dating a minor in 2013 and slapped with an 18-month prison term.

His appeal was dismissed for want of prosecution in 2015, but he had been unlawfully enjoying freedom for four years.

Police launched a manhunt for Chimanye some three weeks ago, saying efforts were being made to arrest him.

But on Monday, Chimanye, who was presumably in hiding, made an appearance at the meetings held at Mandel Training Centre on July 15 and 16 this year.

The Herald established that David Whitehead judicial manager Mr Knowledge Hofisi communicated to Chimanye’s lawyers — Tamuka Moyo Attorneys — a letter which was also copied to the Master of High Court, that Chimanye was among the shareholders who attended the meetings.

Part of the letter filed with the office of the Master of High Court reads:

“We report that separate statutory meetings of creditors and members were held on 15 and 16 July 2019, respectively. Representatives from your law firm (Tamuka Moyo Attorneys) and your client Mr Edwin Chimanye were in attendance . . .”