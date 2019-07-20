VUZU PARTIES WILL NOT REBUILD ZIM, SAYS MOHADI

VICE President Kembo Mohadi has warned drug dealers and organisers of Vuzu parties, saying those doing so will face the full wrath of the law. VP Mohadi was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of a drug rehabilitation centre and Registrar General’s offices in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park yesterday.





The VP was accompanied by the permanent secretary in his office, Reverend Paul Damasane, Bulawayo Provincial Administrator, Mrs Khonzani Ncube , Registrar General Mr Clemence Masango, Bulawayo mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni and drug prevention and rehabilitation official Mr Mthandazo Ndlovu.





“This task of rebuilding our nation can’t be achieved by people who are drug addicts or people whose mental capacity has been diminished by engaging in excessive behaviours at these Vuzu parties fuelled by drug abuse.





“Abuse of drugs and Vuzu parties must stop forthwith. Anybody found engaging in or organising these parties or any illegal activities shall face the full wrath of the law. This is in the interests of our future leaders of tomorrow,” said VP Mohadi.





He commended the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage through the Zimbabwe Republic Police for the recent operation in Bulawayo which resulted in the arrest of three drug dealers and the confiscation of drugs worth $10 000.





VP Mohadi said the nation requires a population of able-bodied, skilful and mentally astute young people to take on the responsibility of pushing the economy forward.





“However, it’s sad to note that our young people’s future is decimated by social ills such as drug addiction at this crucial time of re-building our nation.





“It’s therefore appropriate that today we engage in this ground-breaking ceremony not only for the RG’s office, but also for the drug and rehabilitation centre,” he said.





Speaking on the drug rehabilitation centre, VP Mohadi said the new administration appreciates the programmes and projects initiated from grassroots levels.





“President Mnangagwa always reiterates that while we can’t change the past, there is a lot that we can do in the present and the future to give our nation a different positive direction.





“This is precisely what the Bulawayo Metropolitan Province and Cowdray Park community has done. This assures 100 percent buy-in and ownership of the project and guarantees sustainability,” said the VP.





He commended the Minister of State for Bulawayo Province, Cde Judith Ncube, for setting in motion the processes to have a Registrar General’s office in Cowdray Park, saying it demonstrates an understanding of the people’s needs by the leadership.





“The RG’s office in Bulawayo currently services a large number of applications for various enabling documents on a day-to-day basis.





“This has seemingly resulted in a lag in quality service delivery thereby defeating the ease of doing business mantra.





“Considering the growth of Bulawayo as a province, the location of the offices in the city centre means that there are added transportation costs attached to the attainment of one’s essential documents,” said VP Mohadi.





Mr Masango said the satellite RG’s office, which will start operating in the suburb before the end of the year, will start with issuing birth certificates, national identity cards and burial orders.



