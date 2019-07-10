VIDEO : CRANBORNE HIGH BOYS IN DEMO





CRANBORNE Boys High School staged a demonstration earlier today against the school head Mr Dennis Masenga who is being accused of mismanagement and misappropriation of funds at the school.





Mr Masenga is also accused of allegedly forcing students to secure their own stationery for examination purposes, turning the students’ bathrooms into a fowl run for his personal use and victimising students and teachers at the school.





The Cranborne Boys High School students also raised concern on school’s failure to participate at national sporting events and failure to maintain sporting facilities such as the rugby field which is an eye sore. The dysfunctional toilets are a health time bomb as burst sewer systems are left unattended.



