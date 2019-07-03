TYPHOID HITS GLEN VIEW AGAIN





Several patients suffering from diarrhoea in Harare’s Glen View high-density suburb, have tested positive for typhoid, a local non-governmental organisation has revealed.





The Community Water Alliance (CWA) said the patients, who were treated on June 24, 2019, were all confirmed to have contracted typhoid. However, one of the patients had still not been treated because she did not have money.





CWA said the affected residents used a deep well as their source of water due to the water rationing in the capital, where most suburbs are going for five days a week without supplies.





The organisation said there was need for typhoid patients to be treated at clinics for free.





“CWA is calling upon stakeholders to help residents by providing alternative safe and quality water sources in Glen View and Budiriro, testing of the deep well and taking corrective action and ensuring that patients get free treatment at local clinics and hospitals,” the organisation said in a statement.





City of Harare head of epidemiology and disease control, Kudzai Masunda, told NewsDay that there was no increase in cases of diarrhoea and typhoid.





“The people who had contracted typhoid were treated. We are monitoring the situation,” he said.





“Our team has been doing door-to-door campaigns to raise awareness. We believe that preventing is better than cure. We have partnered Higher Life Foundation to conduct health promotions. We want to have the area free of typhoid and diarrhoea. Our team is on the ground working flat out.”





Masunda said council clinics were treating patients with typhoid and diarrhoea for free.



