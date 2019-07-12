THREE TAKE TURNS TO BONK DONKEY





Three Zhombe men failed to control their sexual appetite and were caught red handed taking turns to quench their thirst on a donkey.





The owner of the donkey, Moses Chigumbu, reportedly caught the trio busy with his donkey in a nearby bush in Zhombe.





Upon realising they had been caught in the act, two of the men escaped while Evidence Siziva was apprehended by angry villagers and handed over to the police.





He was hauled before Kwekwe magistrate Mr Storey Rushambwa facing bestiality charges.





According to State papers, on 15 June Siziva and his accomplices went to a nearby bush and caught one donkey which they took turns to have sexual intercourse with.





One villager who was looking for firewood in the same bush saw the trio busy with the donkey and quickly alerted Chigumbu.





Chigumbu then summoned fellow villagers and they surrounded the three but managed to apprehend Siziva after the others made good their escape.





He was later handed over to the police and appeared in court. In mitigation, Siziva denied the charges saying he was implicated by one of the villagers who disliked him.





“One of the men who reported me does not like me because he knows I am having an affair with his daughter,” said Siziva.



