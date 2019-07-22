TEACHER RAPES PUPIL THREE TIMES





A 36-YEAR-OLD Mazowe High School teacher was last week slapped with a 15-year jail term by a Bindura magistrate for raping an 18-year-old student on three different occasions.





Terence Makombe was jailed after trial by magistrate Sandra Mupindu, who suspended three years conditionally.





Prosecutor Gossy Mudambu told the court that in December last year at Mazowe High School cottage, Makombe took advantage of the victim, who was staying alone at her parents’ house. He invited her to his office and proposed love to her, which she spurned. The convict then began playing a pornographic video on his laptop to entice the student.





Makombe demanded to have sexual intercourse with the complainant, who refused, but he went on to lock the door and raped her. He threatened to assault the complainant if she divulged the matter to anyone.

During the same month, the teacher again approached the complainant at her parents’ house and raped her again without protection.





On January 8, the convict raped the student again in her room. The matter came to light when she went to Marondera and told her parents about her ordeal. A report was made at Dombotombo Police Station leading to the convict’s arrest.









In an unrelated case, a 27-year-old woman was last week ordered to do community service by a Guruve magistrate for throwing her newly-born baby into a blair toilet.





Auxillia Dzukamanja (27) pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Artwell Sanyatwi, who sentenced her to six months in prison, two conditionally suspended, while the remaining four were commuted to 140 hours of community service at Guruve Court.



