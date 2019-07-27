TEACHER DRAGGED TO COURT FOR CARESSING PUPIL'S THIGHS





A Barwick Primary School teacher was on Tuesday hauled before a Guruve magistrate to answer charges of performing indecent acts with a young person. This follows protests which broke out at the school in Mvurwi after angry parents stormed the premises to inquire on the sexual abuse case in which he is being accused of indecently assaulting four girls.





The suspected paedophile, acting headmistress and two other staffers were allegedly assaulted when the parents turned violent.





Hilton Mapfunya (62) who appeared before Guruve magistrate Mr Artwell Sanyatwe was granted a $100 bail and will be back in court on the 5th of August 2019.





Prosecuting Mr Carson Kundiona told the court that Mapfanya who is the class teacher of the complainant an 11year old girl would call her to his desk where he would be sitting and caress her buttocks and thighs on unknown dates and on several occasions during the period extending from May 2014 to July 2019.