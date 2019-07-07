STEP MOTHER UP FOR CHILD ABUSE





A 24-year-old Bulawayo woman is in trouble after she dumped her three year old step daughter naked and soiled outside a house in Nkulumane .





Petronella Moyo (24) appeared before Bulawayo’s Western Commonage magistrate, Urgent Vundla last Thursday facing charges of ill-treating her step daughter.





She was remanded out of custody to July 7. The court was told that on June 21 a resident Josephine Ncube was tipped that there was a child outside her yard.





Ncube approached Moyo to advise her to take care of her child as she was naked. Moyo is alleged to have told Ncube that the child was not hers before dragging the child into the house and bathing her using cold water.



