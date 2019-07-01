SISTER-IN-LAW EVICTED ME





A city woman claims her sister-in-law evicted her from her matrimonial home after she discovered her husband’s adulterous affair.





Praise Ndlovu made the revelation at the Harare Civil Court where she was applying for a protection order against Lorraine Mafa. She told the court that Mafa had no power to evict her from a home she built with her husband.





“My husband left me because I had caught him with his girlfriend in our house. He left me in charge of the property but now his sister is chasing me away telling me that I have no reason to be at the same house.





“Her brother also infected me with HIV. I don’t know where she is getting all the powers to think she can evict me from the property,” said Ndlovu. She also accused her sister-in-law of collecting rent without her knowledge.





“She is threatening to kill me if I don’t move out and she has been coming to collect rentals from the tenants whenever I am not around.





“They have now forced me out of the house and I have been struggling to find shelter and I want the court to help me to get the house back and stop her from assaulting me,” she added.





Mafa told the court that her sister-in-law had no right to the property.





“She was evicted from the house and I do not know where she is staying since she left. I have never threatened to kill her.





“She is the one who insults me claiming that my brother left her in charge of the house,” added Mafa.



