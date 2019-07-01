SISTER-IN-LAW EVICTED ME

A city woman claims her sister-in-law evicted her from her matrimonial home after she discovered her husband’s adulterous affair.
Praise Ndlovu made the revelation at the Harare Civil Court where she was applying for a protection order against Lorraine Mafa. She told the court that Mafa had no power to evict her from a home she built with her husband.
“My husband left me because I had caught him with his girlfriend in our house. He left me in charge of the property but now his sister is chasing me away telling me that I have no reason to be at the same house.
“Her brother also infected me with HIV. I don’t know where she is getting all the powers to think she can evict me from the property,” said Ndlovu. She also accused her sister-in-law of collecting rent without her knowledge.
“She is threatening to kill me if I don’t move out and she has been coming to collect rentals from the tenants whenever I am not around.
“They have now forced me out of the house and I have been struggling to find shelter and I want the court to help me to get the house back and stop her from assaulting me,” she added.
Mafa told the court that her sister-in-law had no right to the property.
“She was evicted from the house and I do not know where she is staying since she left. I have never threatened to kill her.
“She is the one who insults me claiming that my brother left her in charge of the house,” added Mafa.
In her ruling, Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti dismissed the application saying there was no connection between the two since the applicant was no longer enjoying access to the property, her peace won’t be breached. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment