SIKHALA : MY JOB IS TO REMOVE MNANGAGWA

JS: Only fools and people who are not able to study carefully that this government is worse than the people who were here before they took over power will be praising these people. There is no new dispensation at all. It’s a deception which Mnangagwa is trying to sell both locally and internationally, that there is a new dispensation in Zimbabwe, but everyone has witnessed how people were shot from point-blank range in the streets of Harare on the first of August (2018), between January 14 and 17 (this year) when the ZCTU (Zimbabwe Congress of Unions) and the citizens of this country called for that stay-away.