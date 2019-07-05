PASTOR'S WIFE NUDES LEAKED

Nude pictures of the wife of a Gweru pastor have been leaked.





The pictures of Mai Mfundisi Priscilla Mudzidzwa Nedi have been circulating on social media for the past week after she allegedly had a fallout with her lover only identified as Ngoni from Mkoba 7 suburb in Gweru.





In one of the pictures she is putting on a night dress and is also holding onto her private parts.





Mudzidzwa is married to Pastor Reward Nedi of Mopac Ministries International, who is also an officer with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services based at Whawha Prison Complex along the Gweru-Mvuma highway.

It is believed that the “dirty” pictures were leaked by Ngoni, who is allegedly Mrs Nedi’s “Ben 10” lover who is still bitter after the woman of the cloth called off their illicit affair.





Mudzidzwa, who is understood to be studying towards attaining a diploma in Tourism and Hospitality at a Harare college declined to respond to questions sent to her.





However, Mr Nedi then called this reporter allegedly commenting on her behalf.

“I know my wife had an extra marital affair with a certain guy from Mkoba 7 and it is true that I discovered the affair. We talked about the issue as a couple and as a family and we have since reconciled,” he said.





Mr Nedi said the incident would never make him separate with his wife.





“I have known that issue for a long time now (extra marital affair) and what is the motive behind publishing that story because it will never make any difference between me and my wife. It is really a sensitive matter, that’s why she could not comment but instead asked me to do so, on her behalf,” he said.





Contacted for comment, Ngoni said he was in love with Mrs Nedi and was bitter that she had ended the affair.





“But I didn’t circulate those nude pictures she sent to me. My phone must have been stolen and gotten into the wrong hands. Please don’t publish the story,” he said. B Metro