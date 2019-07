ONLY FREE AND FAIR POLLS WILL DO : MDC

Section 59 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe gives ordinary Zimbabweans the right to petition and pressure their government on any issue of concern. The MDC will thus mobilize Zimbabweans across the spectrum for purposes of attaining national consensus and convergence. Attendant to the political pressure is diplomatic pressure in which the region, Africa and the broader international community will be sensitized so that international pressure can be brought to bear for the regime in Harare to realize that there has to be sincere dialogue for the nation to agree on a way out of this mammoth national crisis.