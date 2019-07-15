ONE KILLED AS BOAT CAPSIZES





A 19-year-old man from Nkayi drowned in Bubi-Lupane Dam while his colleague was rescued by villagers after their makeshift boat capsized.





Mbekezeli Nkomo of Magasi Village in Nkayi and Mr Thembani Ncube (21) of New Stands in Lupane were herding cattle when they decided to row with a makeshift boat they found on the edge of the dam on Thursday afternoon.





Nkomo was employed as a herdboy in Mpofu Village. His body was retrieved by the police sub-aqua unit on Sunday morning.





Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said Nkomo went with Mr Ncube and their two other friends Mr Cain Ncube (32) and Mr Mpumelelo Ncube (33) to herd cattle near Bubi-Lupane Dam.



