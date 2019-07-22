NO RAPE CHARGE FOR RONALDO





Roandlo will not face criminal charges over an alleged rape at a Las Vegas hotel after prosecutors said his accuser's unwillingness to name an attacker stopped a proper forensic investigation.





Kathryn Mayorga claims that the Juventus star sexually assaulted her in 2009 after they met at the Rain Nightclub in the Palms hotel.





But today it emerged that prosecutors will not file charges against the striker, who was pictured with Ms Mayorga on the evening in question.





'The allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,' they said in a statement. 'Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming.'





The accuser filed a police report describing the alleged attack, but did not name Ronaldo in the original document. She has since said that the Portugal player invited her up to his hot tub in the penthouse suit at which he was staying.





Ms Mayorga initially sued Ronaldo as she alleged that he'd handed her £300,510 ($375,000) to buy her silence. However, she pursued a criminal case against the star after saying that she wanted the agreement quashed.



