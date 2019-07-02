NEW DRUG PLANT FOR HARARE





A new pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is set to be constructed in Mt Hampden, about 20km north-west of Harare, in a development expected to cut reliance on foreign drugs and create more jobs for citizens.





Africure Pharmaceuticals Zimbabwe plans to construct the pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in collaboration with Innovata Pharmaceuticals Limited of South Africa.





The value of the project could not be ascertained by the time of going to print. The critical project would be undertaken, but only after an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been obtained.





Africure Pharmaceuticals Ltd has contracted the Scientific and Industrial Research Development Centre (SIRDC) to conduct an EIA study for this project.





Reads the notice: “Africure Pharmaceuticals Zimbabwe in collaboration with Innovata Pharmaceuticals Ltd intends to construct a new pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Mt Hampden, Zvimba District, Mashonaland West Province.



