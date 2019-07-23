skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 23 July 2019
NCUBE WARNS AGAINST A COUP IN BYO
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MBUYA SAUTI, THE BROTHEL QUEEN, DIES
MYSTERY surrounds the death of popular Sakubva granny, Sophie Masikuka, affectionately known as Mbuya Sauti, who died on Sunday morning du...
DEALER HAS BEEN SLEEPING WITH MY WIFE SINCE 2017
the love birds A Chiredzi dealer who allegedly slept with a married woman at a local lodge, at his house and during escapades to South A...
VIDEO : SHOCKING
FOURTH WIFE BEDS NEPHEW
A DOMBOSHAVA woman, struggling to handle a polygamous marriage, was yesterday fined for infidelity after allegedly bedding a nephew. S...
TWO ZIMBABWEAN BROTHERS KIDNAPPED, TORTURED IN SA
TWO Zimbabwean businessmen based in South Africa, who are brothers originally from Bellevue suburb in Bulawayo, were allegedly savagely to...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment