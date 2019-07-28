MUPFUMIRA NOT TARGETED : MANGWANA





Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said claims that Minister Mupfumira was being targeted because she was among Zanu PF MPs accused of plotting to impeach Mnangagwa were not true.





“Let’s not lace the significance of this milestone with idle pub talk. Never before has a serving minister been arrested and arraigned before the courts,” he said.





“Let’s see this for what it is: a turning point in the fight against corruption. The nation has been crying for ZACC to show its teeth.





“Zacc has bared its fangs and the fight against corruption will never be the same. Those who think this case is about politics and not public accountability have another thing coming. They will know that this new dispensation and zero tolerance to corruption means just that.”





However, contrary to Mangwana’s claims former Finance minister Chris Kuruneri was arrested in 2004 while he was still in government.





ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo declined to comment on the matter, saying they had said enough about the commission’s independence.





“Give us time to focus on delivering our mandate. We shall only respond to new issues,” she said.





A member of Mupfumira’s family said she believed that she was being targeted by her political rivals. “We all know these charges are false, it’s a political ploy and she knows it. That is why for us as a family we are saying let the charges come and we will fight them,” she said.





Former Zanu PF provincial chairperson Temba Mliswa claimed Social Welfare minister Sekai Nzenza had gone into hiding after indications she was being targeted for arrest in connection with Mupfumira’s case, but police dismissed the allegations.





Mnangagwa’s allies in Zanu PF in January alleged that they were being targeted by unknown people who wanted them to ditch the president through an impeachment.



