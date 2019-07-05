MOHADI'S SON DRAGGED TO COURT

VICE President Kembo Mohadi’s son, Campbell Junior was dragged to court by his alleged mistress over maintenance of his 10-month-old daughter.





Campbell employed by Air Force of Zimbabwe as a pilot had a child with Sharon Mukarazita from Magwegwe West in Bulawayo.





Mukarazita is accusing Campbell based at Manyame Airbase in Harare of having failed or neglected to provide support for his child.





In her suit papers, filed under case Number M593/ 19 at the Bulawayo Maintenance court, Mukarazita who is employed by the Zimbabwe

National Army begged the court to compel Campbell to provide reasonable support towards the upkeep of his daughter.





Mukarazita says she cannot afford to look after their child alone and indicated in her summons that the court should order the father of her child to contribute a monthly maintenance of $180 to cover up for the child’s groceries, medical expenses, clothing among other expenses.





Mukarazita maintained that Campbell was legally liable to pay the money since he is employed by Air Force of Zimbabwe as a pilot.





“That I am employed by the Zimbabwe National Army and earn $450 per month and cannot afford to look after the child alone.





“Campbell is the person legally liable to pay the money ($180 per month) since he is a man of means who is gainfully employed by Air Force of Zimbabwe as a pilot and earns approximately $700 per month,” Mukarazita indicated in her summons.





Mukarazita apparently resolved to take the legal route after the respondent had failed or neglected to provide reasonable support for his child.





Campbell however, refused to respond to the claims when the matter was initially heard on 21 June saying the court should give him time so that he can engage a lawyer.





Presiding magistrate Jeconiah Ncube heeded his plea and postponed the matter to Friday. B Metro