MDC COUNCILLORS PLOT TO OUST BYO TOWN CLERK

“Initially the plan was to leak the allegations in the media through a journalist friendly to the councillors to soil the Town Clerk that would then make it easy to suspend him. However, the plan changed and it was decided to call for the special council meeting to discuss the conduct of senior members but on the day, they plan to make direct accusations against the Town Clerk then afterwards hold a subsequent meeting to suspend him in a manner similar to what their colleagues did to the Gweru Town Clerk,” said the source.