MDC CONDEMNS ZEC BOSS APPOINTMENT

It is pertinent to note that as a serving soldier, Silaigwana was part of the tainted ZEC secretariat that withheld election results for five weeks in 2008 in a plebiscite that SADC and the AU emphatically rejected as not reflective of the will of the people of Zimbabwe. As acting chief elections officer since March 2018, Silaigwana also presided over the disputed polls of July 30 last year which resulted in Mr. Mnangagwa being controversially declared as President by the courts and not by the people, who are truly sovereign.