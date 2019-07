MATERNITY VACATION FOR PREGNANT GIRLS

Girls who fall pregnant during the course of their studies are set to enjoy ‘maternity vacation’ before returning to continue with their education after giving birth.

The privileges are provided in the Education Bill that is currently under debate in the National Assembly, where legislators are showing support for the clause.

Advocates of girl child rights have also hailed the proposals they describe as positive in affording the girls a chance to continue with studies.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima recently told legislators that allowing the girls to take a vacation and continue with studies was in line with the National Constitution that advocates non-discrimination.