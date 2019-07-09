MASH EAST ZANU PF WOMEN'S LEAGUE EXECUTIVE SUSPENDED





ZANU PF Mashonaland East provincial women’s league executive at the weekend fired their boss Nyarai Tsvuura over “misconduct” allegations.





Tsvuura, who was appointed to the top position following the elevation of Aplonia Munzverengi to the women’s league national political commissar post, is reportedly being punished for bad-mouthing some provincial party stalwarts.





During a provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting, Tsvuura who is also a Zanu PF legislator for Mutoko (Proportional Representation) occupied the usual front seat before she was served a letter that ordered her not to access party offices as the league’s chairperson.





According to a prohibition letter dated June 6, signed by provincial women’s league secretary for administration Sphiwe Mukunyaidze seen by NewsDay, Tsvuura has been banned from carrying any party duties until a disciplinary hearing is held this month.





“A decision was made by Mashonaland East women’s league to invoke article 10 section 79 (1) of the 2014 Zanu PF party constitution against your conduct. Herewith this prohibition order, thus banning you from visiting the Zanu PF party offices for the purpose of attending and or carrying out any party activities for and on behalf of the party, or engage in party meetings pending outcome of your disciplinary hearing pencilled for July 26 2019,” the letter read.





Tsvuura’s suspension has divided Zanu PF, with some party members in Mutoko and other districts appealing her temporary removal.



