MASH EAST ZANU PF WOMEN'S LEAGUE EXECUTIVE SUSPENDED

“A decision was made by Mashonaland East women’s league to invoke article 10 section 79 (1) of the 2014 Zanu PF party constitution against your conduct. Herewith this prohibition order, thus banning you from visiting the Zanu PF party offices for the purpose of attending and or carrying out any party activities for and on behalf of the party, or engage in party meetings pending outcome of your disciplinary hearing pencilled for July 26 2019,” the letter read.