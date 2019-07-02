MAN BASHES WIFE OVER PROPHESTESS VISIT





A 38-YEAR-OLD man was yesterday fined $100 by a Concession magistrate for assaulting his wife after she failed to take their sick son to a prophetess for a healing session.





Piason Mhuri, who appeared before magistrate Nyasha Machiriori, was slapped with a four months jail term, of which two month were conditionally suspended, while the remaining two were suspended on condition the convict pays a $100 fine.





Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that on June 15 at around 9pm, Mhuri came from the beerhall and asked his wife Makanyara Bobo (32) why she had not taken their sick child to the prophetess.



