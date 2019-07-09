MAI TITI LAUDS MADAM BOSS





Comedienne Mai Titi on Sunday bared her soul during her birthday celebrations at Motor Action Spots Club in Harare saying she was grateful that people around her taught her a lot about life.





Born Felistas Murata, Mai Titi, said life would have been more difficult without the support of the people.





She said her friends, especially those in the entertainment sector, have shown her the other side of the world and ways of changing her life.





“I am thankful and grateful to God because it is not easy. Some of us could not have made it and lasted to this day. I am here to celebrate another year added to my life,” the comedian said.





Mai Titi said she was looking forward to venturing into charity work and extend a hand to those in need.





She said she owed it to other women including her erstwhile friend, Madam Boss, who was also celebrating her birthday on the same day.





“I love to be around fellow women who work and are so helpful in society. I love to get to work and help others,” she said.





Mai Titi showered praises on her friend Madam Boss, real name Tyra Chikocho saying she was a source of inspiration.

The two picked up a fight which saw them exchanging a war of words on social media before they found each other again.





“I love to be around fellow women especially those who work. I love to work and learn from them. I am learning a lot from Madam Boss as she is a loving woman with a kind heart. She is into charity and I am learning a lot from her,” she said.



