LIMPOPO VARSITY STUDENTS PROTEST OVER WARM WATER, WIFI





University of Limpopo students have suspended studies over the absence of warm water and Wi-Fi among other things.





Students on Monday gathered at Thami Square were they resolved to suspend studies until their demands are met. These included overcrowding in classes, student assistant salaries and maintenance of all residences.





Students Representative Council (SRC) president Njabulo Mkhonto, who led a group of students to fetch vice-chancellor Mahlo Mokgalong from his chambers to come and receive the memorandum, said they demanded both warm and cold water to run the whole week without any interruptions.





"We demand 24/7 warm and cold water in all relevant taps of the university, not these timetable processes we had been experiencing.





"All residences must be maintained which must also include Wi-Fi," read the memorandum.





Mkhonto said they had further resolved to march to the Union Buildings because the National Student Financial Aid Scheme was failing to respond to their needs.





"As always NSFAS is failing to respond to our issues and they are always referring us to the Union Buildings. We have therefore resolved on taking all students to the Union Buildings and we demand that the university provide us with transportation to Pretoria," he said.





Responding to the demands, Mokgalong said he had attended to some of the issues but NSFAS was out of his hands.





"They say want to go to the Union Buildings to march against NSFAS, it has got nothing to do with me. Students are allowed to suspend classes of they so wish," he said.





A lecturer who wished to remain anonymous said a group of students clad in ANC and EFF T-shirts interrupted his class and demanded that all students get out.





Mkhonto added that they demand student assistant salaries be paid with their promised increase.





"We also demand a practical allowance for nursing, pharmacy and dietician students. We demand washing machines which operate for free," he said. News24



