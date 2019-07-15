skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 15 July 2019
LEAKED FIRST LADY AUDIO
Monday, July 15, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
EDDIE CROSS : THIS SHIP MIGHT SINK
I do not know what we have to say or do to get those in authority here to understand that if they do nothing, Zimbabwe is headed for a pol...
VIDEO : MINISTER HUMILIATED IN LONDON
I WILL EXPOSE NIKUV SECRETS : FORMER PERM SEC
Former Mines ministry secretary Francis Gudyanga, who is accused of defrauding the State of more than US$1,6 million together with an Isra...
SIKHALA : IT WAS LIKE A HORROR MOVIE
The MDC condemns in the strongest terms the brazen and wanton violation of the Constitutional and Human Rights of our vice Chairman Honourab...
UNI STUDENT KILLED IN HOTEL BY LOVER
the late with Richard A Chinhoyi University of Technology student was grisly murdered by her suspected boyfriend after an altercation on...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment