KEREKE IN ANOTHER BID FOR FREEDOM

He said six critical exhibits were illegally removed from the record and these include the fraudulent unstamped medical examination duplicate, the gun handover exhibit, a letter written to him by Parirenyatwa Hospital proving that Dr Chanakira was not on duty on the date of the purported medical examination on the alleged rape victim, a copy of text messages proving a political angle of the fabricated rape charge and a Harare Central Hospital card proving deceits by one of the complainants.