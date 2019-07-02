KEREKE IN ANOTHER BID FOR FREEDOM





Jailed former Bikita West legislator, Munyaradzi Kereke has once again petitioned the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) and Chief Justice Luke Malaba, challenging his continued incarceration as a violation of his constitutional rights.





He begged the Chief Justice to facilitate his access to a fair hearing and administrative justice.





Kereke’s latest petition was delivered to the JSC, the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe and the National Prosecuting Authority on Monday 01 July.





The letter addressed to the Chief Justice aimed to contain further vital evidence allegedly proving gross misconduct and criminal abuse of office by High Court officers in the handling of his appeal, lodged under number CA 504/16.





He claimed that on 28 June, he met with High Court Registry officials and accrued out a due diligence exercise on a court record in which Justice Charles Hungwe delivered a

judgement against him on 29 May 2019.





He said six critical exhibits were illegally removed from the record and these include the fraudulent unstamped medical examination duplicate, the gun handover exhibit, a letter written to him by Parirenyatwa Hospital proving that Dr Chanakira was not on duty on the date of the purported medical examination on the alleged rape victim, a copy of text messages proving a political angle of the fabricated rape charge and a Harare Central Hospital card proving deceits by one of the complainants.





Additionally, Kereke also said alien evidence, which did not form part of the evidence produced during trial, was inserted illegally to his detriment, a point he made in his initial complaint to the JSC.





He further alleged that the registrar’s office has acknowledged the missing documentary evidence but has said those responsible were recently transferred to other stations.

He called for those responsible to be brought to account.



