I'M STAYING AT CHIEFS : BILLIAT DECIDES





Zimbabwean star Khama Billiat has finally made a decision on his future with Kaizer Chiefs.





The 28-year-old attacker is believed to have turned down multi-million rand offers from African giants like Raja Casablanca (Morocco) and Zamalek (Egypt), as well as from Angolan side Petro de Luanda.





According to the player’s representative Mike Ngobeni, Billiat’s fine individual performances for the Warriors at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt is what earned him the interest, even though Zimbabwe were knocked out in the group stage.





The fact that Billiat could not win anything in his first season at Chiefs is thought to be the main reason he has decided to stay at least one more year with the Soweto giants, even if he will not be involved in continental club football for the first time in a while.





“He is happy there bro,” Ngobeni told KickOff.com.





“Nothing much to say except he is happy to stay at Kaizer Chiefs for another season. He wants to win something with Kaizer Chiefs.”





Although the 2018/19 season was not a good one for Amakhosi as they finished outside the top eight, Billiat was one of the top performers, scoring 14 times.





Meanwhile, SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has explained why the club decided to acquire the services of Kudakwashe Mahachi from Orlando Pirates.





Mahachi was with the Buccaneers for one season before he was signed by Matsatsantsa, making 19 appearances in all competitions for the Buccaneers last term.





He could not get into the starting line-up regularly, as the likes of Vincent Pule and Luvuyo Memela were ahead of him in the team.





“First of all with Boateng going, Bash (Onismor Bhasera) is our only recognised left back, which means Aubrey (Modiba) might have to spend a little bit more time at left back this season, in which case it’s good to have another attacking option like Mahachi,” Matthews told KickOff.com.





“At the time same time Aubrey is a player we feel has the capacity to go play overseas, so we wanted to be ahead of the game in a way to say if Mahachi comes in and does well, when we lose Aubrey it’s not going to be so terrible for the team because Mahachi would have already come in and shown what he can do and that he can pick up the goals and assists that Aubrey contributes.



