I'M SORRY, SAYS ZODWA





Entertainer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu has used her show to apologise for the alleged homophobic comments she made last week.





Born Zodwa Libram, she trended the whole week last week for saying “gay people were silly”. She further said they were fighting women forgetting that they had penises not vaginas.





Wabantu caused a stir when she said: “Name one gay who has never fought with a woman. Their problem is that they (Gays) are convinced that they have a vagina, while they have a penis. We [women] have vagina”.





She went on saying: “We accommodate you guys because you wear make-up and when we (women) talk about men you always there echoing the stories.”





Last night, Wabantu made a huge U-turn and apologised during her reality show Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored on channel 157.





“I’m sorry guys. No one has the right to abuse others. I walk around naked, I don’t expect to be abused or raped. So I appeal to people out there not to abuse or rape LGBTI people.”





She added: “My friend sent me a message explaining. Where I said (we accommodate you), my friend says that statement is homophobic because it means that I am saying gay people do not have rights. I am taking back what I said. I profusely apologised for what I said.”





This comes after she was stripped of her 2017 Drama Queen of the Year award by co-founder of the Feather Awards Thami Kotlolo.





"The feather awards prides itself in celebrating allys and lgbti individuals that push the agenda of acceptance and tolerance toward the LGBTIQ+ movement on various platforms of influence.





With that said, it is with great disappointment that the feathers awards confirms that Zodwa Wabantu is hereby stripped off the award that was conferred to her as an ally who symbolized freedom of expression, and challenged the status quo that often oppresses the marginalized." Kotlolo said in a statement.



