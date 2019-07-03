I'M SORRY : CLERK OF PARLY ON FAKE CHIWENGA LETTER





The Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda has dismissed as fake a bogus letter circulating on social media, purportedly authored by him on behalf of Parliament, to President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressing condolences on the alleged passing on of Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga.





In a statement, the Clerk of Parliament said the letter did not originate from him or the institution of Parliament adding that the signature on the said letter is a poor attempt at forging his signature and is certainly not his.





Mr Chokuda said the logo used on the letter is not the logo that Parliament uses for external communication, especially not to an esteemed office such as the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) saying Parliament has an approved letterhead that is used in all official communication.





He reiterated that Parliament, as an institution, is guided by strict protocol and procedure in communicating with the OPC and it is outside his remit as Clerk of Parliament to write directly the President, particularly on such matters.





Mr Chokuda said the letter is a debasement of our morality and how low some people are willing to go to achieve their selfish ends and create unnecessary alarm and despondency.





The Clerk of Parliament, however, apologises to the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice President Chiwenga and his family and the nation at large or the unwarranted attention that this bogus letter might have generated.



