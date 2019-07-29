I'M NOT A THIEF : MPOFU

Zanu PF bigwig, Obert Mpofu says he is not a thief.





"I’ve never stolen from anyone and suggestions that I’m corrupt are nonsense; it’s rubbish".





If they’re on their way to arrest me, then I’m waiting for them. Some desperate people are trying to implicate me in these silly things. I’ve nothing to hide from anyone. I’m concentrating on my life and right now I’m in my office doing party work. All those who believe that I stole from anyone please bring the evidence.” Mpofu told Zimlive.