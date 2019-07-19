I RAPED TWO MINORS





A BULAWAYO man has been arrested for raping his neighbour’s daughters aged five and nine-years-old.





The man (25) from Nkulumane suburb followed the two minors to their house from a local primary school and raped them.





The man, whose identity has been withheld to protect the minors, pleaded guilty to three counts of rape before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Joseph Mabeza. He was convicted and remanded in custody to July 30 for sentencing.





Prosecuting, Mr Jeremiah Mutsindikwa said on three occasions between September and November last year at around 1PM when the juveniles would have knocked off from school, the man would barge into their bedroom and rape them when they were changing their uniforms.



