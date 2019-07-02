HRE COUNCIL RELEASES $1,4M FOR NEW STADIUM

Harare City Council has approved the release of $1,4 million being part of a pool of reserved funds provided in the 2019 Capital Project to facilitate preliminary works for the designing and drawing of plans for the construction of the 45 000 seater High Glen Stadium.







The city is inviting partners to come on board and assist the city realise the dream. The Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:150 mandates local authorities to provide sport and recreational facilities to its residents. The construction of the new stadium would increase the number of stadia under City of Harare to six.





According to the recent minutes of Education, Health, Housing, and Community Services and Licensing Committee, Housing and Community Services director Mr Addmore Nhekairo recommended for project approval and release of fund for the construction of High Glen Stadium since the project had been approved in 2019 budget.





“The Committee had before it a report (30th April 2019 circulated with the Agenda) by the Director of Housing and Community Service recommending project approval, release of funds, capital estimates budget, construction of High Glen Stadium and approval site.





The project had been approved in 2019 Council budget,” reads the minutes. Mr Nhekairo said the actual construction stadium would commence in 2020 and it will have the carrying capacity of 45 000 people “The proposed stadium would have the carrying capacity of 45 000 people with bucket system, seats.





And according to the Department of Housing and Community Service Strategic Plan, the actual construction of the stadium would commence in 2020 with the design and plan drawing set to be completed in 2019.” Council approved the project site, Stand 27149 Budiriro Township, for construction of the new High Glen Stadium.