HONDA FIT CREW ROB PASSENGERS





TWO passengers in a Beitbridge-bound Honda Fit were robbed of US$460, £600, P1 500, R500, $300 and other valuables at knifepoint to three men they were travelling with.





Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Wednesday at around 11PM.





“I can confirm that we recorded a robbery case which occurred in Beitbridge on Wednesday at around 11PM. Jairos Moyo of Filabusi was driving a Honda Fit vehicle from Bulawayo headed for Beitbridge with one passenger on board, Sithembiso Mpofu, who is also from Filabusi. He reached Gwanda at around 9PM and gave a lift to four other passengers;Daniel Sibanda and three unknown male adults.





“As they approached Beitbridge at the 313 kilometre peg the three unknown men ordered the driver to stop as they had reached their destination. One of them disembarked from the vehicle, another grabbed the steering wheel while another produced a knife,’’ he said.





Chief Insp Ndebele said the three suspects demanded cash from the other two passengers Mpofu and Sibanda. He said they stabbed Mpofu on her left hand and grabbed her handbag which contained US$460, £600, P1 500, $300 and a cellphone. Chief Insp Ndebele said the other passenger, Sibanda, tried to flee from the robbers but they caught up with him and took R500 from him before fleeing into the darkness.



