HARARE NURSES ON GO SLOW

NURSES working at Harare City Council-run clinics have embarked on a one-day working week starting yesterday, saying they could no longer afford to go to work every day due to the high cost of living and inaction by their employer.

The nurses also said they were yet to be paid their May and June salaries as well as the 2018 bonuses.

In a letter directed to the city health department, the workers expressed their willingness to offer uninterrupted service as long as they were able to provide for their families and their salaries reviewed.