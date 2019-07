GUARD SHOOTS SELF DEAD IN SUICIDE

A SECURITY guard employed by a Bulawayo company to man the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) offices in the city centre died yesterday after he shot himself three times in a suspected case of suicide, police confirmed.

Amos Mboni (56) from Njube suburb shot himself using his employer’s service gun at the Zimra yard at the corner of Fort Street and 8th Avenue after reportedly going for four months without pay.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident. “The deceased was employed by a security company and when he arrived at his work place at 6AM, he was handed a revolver by his colleagues who were knocking off from duty,” he said.

Insp Ncube said people who were in the building heard three gun shots and rushed to the scene. They found the deceased bleeding as a result of gunshot wounds.

“The victim had shot himself three times. Two times on the left nipple while the third shot hit his collar bone.

He died on the spot,” he said.