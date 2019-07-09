GO AND HAVE SEX : MALEMA TELLS PARTY GOERS





A video of EFF leader Julius Malema "urging" Durban July party-goers to go to their hotel rooms and have sex with their partners has gone viral on social media.





In the video, Malema can be seen standing in a DJ booth and holding a microphone as he tells people to leave the venue.





"They say sex in English is nice, but when it is said in our language, you're using vulgar language. That's self-hate. Stop self-hate. Sex is sex.





"Go to your rooms and have sex. Take your alcohol with you. Your women are waiting for you, stop sleeping here. You're scared of women, you are all packed up here. Let's go. Thank you very much," said Malema in Sepedi and English.