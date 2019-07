FREE SCIENCE SCHOOLS NEXT YEAR, SAYS MINISTER

THE Government is set to establish technical high schools, science training institutions as well as arts centres that will offer free education as a way of developing science innovators that will lead the socio-economic development of the country.

This was said by Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Professor Paul Mavima in his keynote address during the Midlands Provincial Speech and Prize Giving Day held at Manunure High School in Kwekwe on Friday.

Prof Mavima said the centres that will have a carrying capacity of 1 000 learners each, will offer free training to learners that would have been selected through psychometric tests.

He said the recently introduced competency-based curriculum had started yielding results adding the centres will come in to complement the curriculum.

“We are going to have 10 technical high schools across the country. We are going to put state-of-the-art equipment and we are going to recruit from all over the country through psychometric testing.

“Learners who will go to these schools free of charge and it is my hope that we will be the first cohort of such learners by 2020,” said Professor Mavima.

He said two new music and performing arts academies are also going to be set up.