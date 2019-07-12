FIVE FAMILY MEMBERS PERISH IN ACCIDENT





FIVE family members who were pilgrims of the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church on their way to the Mafararikwa shrine for annual Passover feast died in a road accident in Headlands early this week.





The national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident that happened around 1am on Monday at the 141km peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway.





He identified the deceased as Proud Kore (41), Mejury Kanyayi (25), Marvelous Sithole (14), Tashinga Kore (3) and Abel Kore (2 months) — all of Farm 356 in Chitomborwizi, Chinhoyi.





Ass Com Nyathi said the vehicle, a Toyota Dyna which they were travelling in and had 22 passengers aboard, veered off the road and hit a tree in Headlands.





“The driver of the Toyota Dyna lost control of the vehicle after an oncoming vehicle encroached into his lane. The vehicle then veered off the road for about 50 meters and hit a tree. As a result of the accident, five people who are believed to be family members were killed,” he said.





Ass Comm Nyathi urged motorists to be observant and cautious.



