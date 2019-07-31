FIRST LADY'S FOUNDATION GOES INTO MANUFACTURING





First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, is now manufacturing reusable sanitary pads in a development expected to ease the plight of the underprivileged. Steep prices were presenting major challenges for poor women and girls countrywide.





As the Health and Child Care Ambassador, Amai Mnangagwa’s goal is to promote good menstrual hygiene management for all women and girls.





Angel of Hope yesterday hosted an all-stakeholders meeting with participants sharing their views on the foundation’s new product. They all embraced the project.





The foundation partnered with an organisation called Mazuva on the project which started on July 1. Fifteen women drawn from different parts of the country were trained on how to make the reusable pads and they have since made over 3 000 pads.





Representing the foundation, one of the board members Mrs Rachel Nield-Geranios said the First Lady’s initiative will go a long way in assisting the underprivileged young girls and women.





“Sanitary wear needs to be available to those who cannot afford it so the First Lady’s initiative is a combination of women’s empowerment and making sanitary wear available for young ladies,” she said.





“The initial idea for this project in partnership with other players is to have this sanitary wear given for free to the underprivileged young girls and women.





“In the long term when the project gets bigger, our goal is to expand and have sewing centres in all the country’s provinces where we will be able to produce more sanitary wear.”





Mrs Nield-Geranios said their product went through the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Family Health Director in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Bernard Madzima also commended the First Lady for coming up with the project.





“It is a good initiative. In the absence of disposable pads, we would rather have women using reusable pads.

“They need to be distributed with training on safe washing and drying techniques to ensure that there is no infection.



