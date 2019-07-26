FIGHT FOR LUPANE EAST HOTS UP





SOME of the political parties whose candidates are vying for the Lupane East seat have literally camped in the constituency canvassing for votes ahead of the August 3 by elections.





The seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu-PF legislator, Cde Sithembile Gumbo, in April.





Nine candidates namely; Cde Mbongeni Dube (Zanu-PF), Messrs Morgen Ndlovu (Labour Economists and African Democrats Party), Given Ncube (MDC-T), Dalumuzi Khumalo (MDC-Alliance), Nelson Mkandla (National Action Party), Andrew Tshaba (Mthwakazi Republic Party), Njabulo Sibanda (National Patriotic Front), Gezekile Mkhwebu (Zapu) and Ms Alice Sibanda (National Constitutional Assembly) are contesting the election.





Those who spoke to The Chronicle said they have been holding rallies and door-to-door campaigns in the constituency in the past weeks.





“We are busy on the ground meeting supporters and explaining to them the country’s current situation. We have been having rallies and door-to-door campaigns as we want to cover the whole constituency,” said Cde Dube.





He said if elected, his goal would be to complete projects left by Cde Gumbo.





“What I am promising my constituency is that I will work hard to make sure some projects such as the construction of bridges and clinics that my predecessor had started are completed. I want youths to be involved as well because I realised that there are no youth projects,” Cde Dube added.





MDC Alliance’s national council member, Mr Prince Dubeko Sibanda, who is also Binga North Member of Parliament, said his party will be holding two final rallies to be addressed by the party’s president, Mr Nelson Chamisa, tomorrow.





“Our preparations are going well and we have been on the ground for the past five weeks. We have visited almost all the 14 wards and people have heard the message. We have been having rallies and on Saturday president Nelson Chamisa will address two rallies at Pupu and St Luke’s,” he said. MDC-T Matabeleland North provincial secretary, Ms Na Khumalo said her party was happy because the playing field was level.





“We are already in Lupane where we have been going door-to-door and we have covered 12 wards. Our challenge is lack of resources compared to other parties who can distribute food aid and regalia to lure supporters,” she said. MRP candidate, Mr Tshabango said he was also busy campaigning on the ground but refused to explain further saying his party does not talk to this publication.





Meanwhile, Zec Matabeleland North provincial elections officer Mr Mark Ndlovu said Zwangendaba Secondary School near Kenmaur will be used as the command centre.





“We are ready for the polls as we have already moved to Lupane,” said Mr Ndlovu.





Two council by-elections for Nkayi Rural District Council ward 23 and Bubi RDC ward 22 will also be held on the same day.



