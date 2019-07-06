FEATHERSTONE TRUCK DRIVER CHARGED WITH CULPABLE HOMICIDE





The driver of the haulage truck which was involved in an accident with a commuter omnibus at Ngezi Bridge (Featherstone) along the Harare-Beitbridge highway last week, killing 19 people, has appeared at the Chivhu magistrates court facing 19 counts of culpable homicide.





Jeremiah Haisoswi (30) of Epworth appeared before Magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu and was charged with having caused the death of 19 passengers in a commuter omnibus travelling from Murambinda to Harare when the haulage truck he was driving encroached onto the lane of the vehicle, resulting in the accident.





16 people died on the sport, while the other three died on admission at Chivhu hospital.