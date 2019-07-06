EX ZINARA BOSS EVICTED, LEAVES $169K DEBT





SUSPENDED Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) finance director Simon Taranhike, who is facing criminal charges of abuse of office, has again been dragged to the High Court by a local property owner, S Nyahokwe Hand Made Jewellers (Pvt) Ltd, after he failed to settle a US$169 325 debt for rentals and utility bills.





According to court papers, Taranhike is the director of Firmside Management, which was trading as Wimpy.





The once popular food outlet, which is now defunct, used to operate at Shop number 1, Keystone Building, 21 George Silundika Avenue in Harare, a property owned by S Nyahokwe Hand Made Jewellers.





The dispute between Taranhike and the property owners started way back in 2011, with the applicant instituting proceedings in the High Court, seeking Taranhike’s eviction from the building after failing to pay rentals and utility bills.





“The first defendant (Wimpy) was ordered by High Court judge Justice Charles Hungwe (now Supreme Court judge) to vacate plaintiff’s (S Nyahokwe Hand Made Jewellers) premises on or before February 13, 2014, which they did on the said date,” the property owner said.





“Upon moving out of the premises, the first defendant did not pay utility bill; US$20 149 being outstanding electricity bill and US$21 966 being outstanding water bill. Also, first defendant did not pay its outstanding arrear rental of US$127 210.”





The property owner said it tried to engage Taranhike to settle the outstanding bills, together with rental arrears, but all its efforts failed to yield desired results, prompting a decision to approach the court for recourse.





However, Taranhike has since requested the property owner to provide him with a detailed statement, indicating the rentals and the utility bills outstanding and payable by him per month per year, starting 2011 until the year he was evicted from the premises.





“Further, in the case of the utility bills, defendants request copies of the bills received by plaintiff from the relevant local authorities and proof of any correspondence by the plaintiff to first and second defendants, regarding demand and any other request for payment for the alleged outstanding rentals and utility bills,” Taranhike said in his request for further particulars.



