EX TOP COP LOSES CHAIR POST : SPLITS ASSOCIATION





FORMER top cop, Edmore Veterai, who was voted out as the Zimbabwe Sugar Development Association (ZSDA) chairperson, has split from the association.





The bruising elections were held at Porepore Hall in Mkwasine in Chiredzi on Monday. The tightly-contested election, which was convened by Isaac Matsilele, former Chiredzi Rural District Council chief executive officer, saw Elisha Tamirepi prevailing over Veterai after drubbing him 74 to 60 and declared the duly elected chairperson of the association.





However, the following day, Veterai announced that the association had spilt. This was confirmed by the incoming deputy chairperson Benedette Chipembere. Veterai announced the

split in a letter to the new executive seen by Southern Eye.





The correspondence read: “I take this opportunity to thank you all for the support and sacrifice to build the great brand of ZSDA over the years. I also thank you for forming

this association by contributing money and your commitment. To date, ZSDA owns a haulage truck, tractors, farm equipment, cattle, a business stand in town, office equipment,

office furniture and has employees.





“Collectively, all the property will be evaluated and all our individual contributions will be tabled to allocate shares to current and fixed assets. Following ZSDA elections

under court order 54/19, we have taken the results as per our position in court.





“I and my colleagues do not accept the results as free, fair and credible. People without identity cards were allowed to vote. People without proxy documents were allowed to

vote. People without power of attorney were allowed to vote. People without offer letters were allowed to vote.





“ZSDA has formally split into two respectable working teams. One team is led by Tamirepi with … farmers and the other team led by Veterai with… farmers.





“We have established a working team of 10, five from Tamirepi’s group and five from Veterai’s group. Next week, they will sit down to take stock of ZSDA inventory and equitably

and proportionately recognise each contribution on residues.





“This is also the great opportunity to clearly demonstrate transparency and accountability. During campaigning, people can say anything, anyway and anyhow. We now have an

opportunity to provide documents to date and audit reports without emotions.”



