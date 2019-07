EX NSSA BOSS $31M FRAUD TRIAL SET TO START

The trial of former National Social Security Authority (NSSA) general manager, Elizabeth Chitiga, on allegations of swindling the organisation of $31 million has been set for next Monday.

Chitiga (59) is accused of defrauding NSSA’s pension fund in a housing project scam. She is out on $1 000 bail.

The State alleges that Chitiga’s accomplice James Tirivavi, who was a strategic executive assistant at NSSA, instructed National Building Society (NBS) to carry out projects in Dzivarasekwa (Harare), Chikanga Extension (Mutare), Shropshire (Gweru), Lot 834 and 835 (Zvishavane) and Elsmond (Zvishavane) at a cost of $78 827 500, without following due process.

The bank had been given a mandate by the pensions authority to construct 10 000 low-cost housing units countrywide in September last year and a team led by head of housing projects, Silas Mukono, had identified 14 possible projects out of which they selected five – Victoria Range in Masvingo, Denver Township

(Bulawayo), Mkoba (Gweru), Dulibadzimu (Beitbridge) and Emganwini Phase 4 (Bulawayo). The value of the project was $80 991 200. This was turned down by Tirivavi.