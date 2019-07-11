ED TO OPEN HOPLEY CLINIC

Chamisa visited the clinic yesterday

President Mnangagwa is today expected to officially open Tariro Clinic and Youth Centre in Hopley, Harare.





The facility was built through a skills development project supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF), the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Harare City Health Department and Larfarge Cement.





A total of 100 young people were part of the skills development project. They were trained in areas such as plumbing, building and cobblestone technology.





The youths were engaged as apprentices to build the facility and a road connecting the clinic to the main road.





Over half of the youths were young women who also received reproductive health education.





City health director Dr Prosper Chonzi said the clinic is expected to provide comprehensive health care to residents of Hopley and surrounding areas.





“We want to make this clinic our prototype and it is the biggest satellite clinic in the City and we want to make it a replica to other areas such that people will get full services.





“There were no maternity services in the area and most people would go to Hutsanana in Glen Norah and Highfield Maternity Clinic for delivery,” he said.





Dr Chonzi said they are working on increasing the scope of services to be provided at the clinic.





The clinic is fully solar-powered, has a functional borehole and a solar-powered water supply back up.





The Youth Centre, which will also be officially opened tomorrow, is expected to provide entertainment for hundreds of youths in the area.



