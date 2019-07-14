ED TO OFFICIATE AT MEDICAL EQUIPMENT HANDOVER





President Mnangagwa is today expected to officiate at the hand- over ceremony of medical equipment such as paediatric and diagnostic machines sourced from India to capacitate central hospitals around the country.





The handover ceremony is slated for NatPharm headquarters in Harare this afternoon.





The equipment was bought under the accelerated purchase system, and is targeting to refurbish Parirenyatwa, Harare Central, Chitungwiza Central, Mpilo and United Bulawayo hospitals. This is the first consignment, with more expected in the next two months.





Health and Child Care ministry sources said the equipment includes state-of-the-art theatre furniture and key medical machines.





“The President will grace the handover ceremony of hospital equipment tomorrow (today) which the Government purchased recently from India,” said a source.





“Among the whole lot are theatre equipment, paediatric and diagnostic machines and various other key hospital furniture that will be given to central hospitals.”





Government has been on a robust drive to revive the health sector. India recently donated drugs to NatPharm in an ongoing relationship that started early this year.





Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said the equipment will go a long way in boosting the health sector.





“The equipment has come at the right time as we are in the trenches trying to give specialist services to our people,” he said.



